Free agent infielder Miguel Sano has finally shared his thoughts about the murder case of his biological father, Ricardo Aponte.

“I’ve been in the USA during this offseason fully focused on the upcoming MLB season. I’ve been aware of a tragic situation my biological father has been involved in the DR thru the media, just like the rest of the public,” Miguel Sano said (via MLB insider Hector Gomez).

Aponte allegedly killed his girlfriend last Sunday in the Dominican Republic and is now being hunted by authorities. The murder reportedly happened in San Pedro de Macoris last Sunday and was captured by a surveillance camera.

Miguel Sano also said that he was not very close to Aponte, whom he revealed did not take an active part in raising him.

“I want to be clear that his real name is Ricardo Aponte and the last name “Sano”, comes from my mother side. Mr Aponte and I didn’t had any relationship recently and he wasn’t involved in my upbringing”.

Sano added:

“The person who I’ve always seen a father figure to me is Francisco Ernesto Soriano. I send my thoughts and prayers to all the victims of this tragedy and their families. I won’t be making any further comments regarding this matter”.

Miguel Sano last played in the MLB for the Minnesota Twins. In eight seasons with the Twins, Sano hit .234 to go with a .326 OBP and a .482 slugging percentage. He was an All-Star in the 2017 season when he slashed .264/.352/.507 and hit 28 home runs and 77 RBI across 483 plate appearances and 114 games.