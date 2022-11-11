Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

MLB all-time hit leader and Cincinnati Reds’ legend Pete Rose recently sent a letter to commissioner Rob Manfred amid his Hall of Fame absence. Rose is currently banned from the Hall of Fame due to gambling on games. But the former superstar isn’t giving up trying to force the commissioner to change his mind, per The New York Post and TMZ.

“I am writing today for three reasons,” Pete Rose wrote. “First, because at my age I want to be 100% sure that you understand how much I mean it when I say that I’m sorry. Second, to ask for your forgiveness. And third, because I still think every day about what it would mean to be considered for the Hall of Fame.”

Pete Rose is generally regarded as one of the best players to ever step on a diamond. “Charlie Hustle,” as he was commonly referred, still holds the MLB all-time career hit record. Additionally, he was known for playing as hard as anyone in the league. Rose never took a play off and impacted the game in numerous ways.

Pete Rose has previously attempted to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but nothing has come to fruition. It will be interesting to see how the league handles the Hall of Fame with PED users. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and other PED users are receiving a second chance at the Hall of Fame with an 8-player Contemporary Ballot. If any of them receive induction, one would imagine that Pete Rose’s odds of earning induction will increase well.