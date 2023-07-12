While Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts might have wanted to recruit Shohei Ohtani as well after hearing the chants of Seattle Mariners fans at the MLB All-Star Game, the Los Angeles Dodgers duo know very well they can't do that.

For those who missed it, fans at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle–where the All-Star Game was held–yelled “Come to Seattle” at the Japanese superstar. Ohtani is set to become a free agent in the offseason, so it's not a surprise why the Mariners faithful are doing their best to reel him in.

When asked by Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis if they wanted to do something similar to recruit Ohtani, however, Freeman hilariously made it a point to emphasize they'll get in trouble if they do so.

“That would be tampering,” Freeman shared, via Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation. “I'm not doing any of that.

Fair enough, Freddie. Fair enough.

For what it's worth, though, it doesn't seem like Shohei Ohtani will report them if they do pitch the Dodgers to him or even make some hints they want him to be their teammate. After all, when Ohtani was asked recently if other players were sending him recruiting pitches in the festivities, he kept his mouth shut and said “I'll keep that a secret.”

The Dodgers are said to be the “consensus front-runners” to sign Ohtani in free agency, with the Japanese pitcher reportedly impressed with the roster that their LA counterpart possesses.

For his part, Freddie Freeman has nothing but high praises for Ohtani. He recently shared how he “can't comprehend” the Los Angeles Angels star's elite ability despite the fact that he's also one of the best in the game.

Will we ever see Ohtani wear a Dodgers jersey? Well, Freeman will surely have no problem with that.