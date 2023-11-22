Japanese free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is reportedly not against playing on a team with another Japanese player.

Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially posted on Tuesday morning, and his agent Joel Wolfe said that 11 to 14 teams have already expressed interest in the player, according to SNY.

“This is by far the player with the most interested teams that I have ever seen at the beginning of free agency,” Joel Wolfe said, via SNY.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto also has expressed no reservations regarding joining a team that already has a Japanese player or any limitations when it comes to geography, according to SNY.

Wolfe said it is a great time to be a free agent for Yamamoto, he is viewed as a starting pitcher with very high potential at the age of 25. Usually top starting pitchers do not hit the open market until they are much older than 25.

“It's what we call a perfect storm, where you have one of the finest young pitchers in the world who also is just 25 years old,” Joel Wolfe said, according to SNY. “It's generational. Something like this only happens once every 10 or 15 years.”

Yamamoto reportedly has a lot of interest from big market teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and more. Knowing the amount of teams who are interested in Yamamoto, it would be a shock if he does not get a big contract.

While Yamamoto is expected to make his decision after the winter meetings, he is not going to attend the meetings.

It will be interesting to see if he lands with a team like the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers, or another team.