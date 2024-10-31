The New York Yankees gave away a 5-0 run advantage to lose the World Series, 7-6, to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5. After a Game 4 blowout that gave Jazz Chisholm hope the Yankees can still win the title despite overwhelming odds, the Dodgers finally shut the door on them with an improbable comeback victory. With this crushing loss, fans are now asking whether the team will fire Yankees manager Aaron Boone for this defeat. After all, Boone put in Nestor Cortes that led to Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in Game 1 that set the tone for the rest of the series.

“World Series did nothing to change it,” reported Yankees writer Andy Martino on X, formerly Twitter. “Aaron Boone expected back in 2025, per sources.”

World Series Game 5: Dodgers def. Yankees, Dodgers win series 4-1

Are the Yankees making a good decision to retain Aaron Boone's services after his performance in the World Series against the Dodgers, encapsulated by a heartbreaking choke job in Game 5?

The team brass seems to believe so, even after the Game 1 loss. For one, the team executives “did not view Boone's call for Cortes as a blunder, but as a close decision that could have gone either way,” Marino added in his report for SNY linked on his post.

Moreover, the team would still have kept Boone around, “even if the Yankees had been swept.” Still, it's probably a sound decision to give the benefit of the doubt to the manager who led the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009.

However, they now have to make sure Juan Soto stays with the Yankees in the offseason. Several contenders would like to steal Soto away, reportedly even the Dodgers, hoping he could also push them over the hump like he did the Yankees.

Moreover, they also might have to address their best hitter Aaron Judge's disappearance in the World Series, whose batting average dropped to .083 in the title round.

In the earlier rounds, Giancarlo Stanton saved the Yankees with his heroics, but it's hard to win a championship against one of the best teams in baseball if your best hitter isn't performing up to snuff.

Either way, the Yankees will face a long offseason, with loads of questions to answer.