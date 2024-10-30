With their backs against the wall the New York Yankees finally showed some life in Game 4 of the World Series. New York was facing elimination after three listless games that could best be described as embarrassing. After Tuesday night’s offensive explosion, the Yankees are buying into manager Aaron Boone’s “shock the world” rallying cry.

Speaking to reporters after the 11-4 victory, Yankees’ third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. expressed confidence in the team, despite the Dodgers’ near-insurmountable lead. “I still think we can shock the world. The one thing about us is, we love history. And we love to make history. So, for us, we’re out here trying to make history right now. And we know it’s never been done, a 3-0 comeback, but we feel like we’re the team that can do it,” Chisholm Jr. said via BabbleBronx on X.

After the Fox postgame show played the clip of Chisholm Jr. and cut back to the panel, David Ortiz could be heard asking, “Did he say it's never been done?” Kevin Burkhardt then reassured Papi that Chisholm meant that it hadn't been done in the World Series. Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox infamously came back from being down 0-3 to the Yankees to win the ALCS and then the team's first title since 1918. Apparently Ortiz can't let that go.

As for Game 4’s 11-run eruption, Chisholm Jr. explained, “We got barrel on the ball. We went out and attacked early. We know they had a bullpen game today and we had a plan to go out there and attack them and we did.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is ready for the Yankees to make history

The Yankees’ struggles in the World Series are well documented. Presumptive AL MVP Aaron Judge is mired in a mystifying slump. Rookie of the Year candidate Austin Wells was pinch-hit for in Game 2 and benched in Game 3. And the team could only muster seven total runs in three World Series games combined.

However, in Tuesday’s must-win matchup, the Yankees scored early and often. Shortstop Anthony Volpe hit a grand slam in the third inning to give New York the lead. He became the first player to hit a go-ahead grand slam while facing elimination in the World Series. Boone reinserted Wells in the lineup and the first-year catcher repaid him by becoming the first rookie catcher with a homer in the Fall Classic in 14 years.

The Yankees overcame yet another home run by Dodgers’ first baseman Freddie Freeman. He’s now gone yard in all four games of the 2024 World Series and in a record six straight World Series games dating back to 2020.

Gerrit Cole also believes the team can shock the world. The veteran ace will take the mound for the Yankees in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers will give the ball to midseason acquisition Jack Flaherty.