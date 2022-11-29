Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Aaron Judge free agency race is potentially down to 3 teams. The New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers have all recently been linked to the slugger. Other suitors could emerge, but it appears as if these are the 3 teams leading the pack. The Dodgers are reportedly considering a major Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux transition if they are able to land Judge, per Jon Morosi.

“One thing we’ve heard about Mookie (Betts) over the years, is that he’s willing, we’ve already seen him do it with the Dodgers before, he is more than willing to play second base,” Morosi said. “If you consider Mookie to 2nd, Gavin Lux to short…that is one of the possibilities the Dodgers are thinking about if Aaron Judge plays right field.”

Mookie Betts playing second base is not a new concept. As Morosi said, he’s done it before. It was even hinted earlier this offseason that the Dodgers could move Betts to second if they were to pursue Aaron Judge. As their rumored interest in Judge heats up, the idea of Betts and Lux switching positions is also gaining steam.

LA could ultimately opt to put one of Aaron Judge or Mookie Betts in left field and move Chris Taylor to center field. Taylor is also versatile and could move to the infield while the Dodgers look to add a new centerfielder. Los Angeles certainly has different options whether or not they sign Judge.

But it would not be surprising to see Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux playing up the middle with Aaron Judge patrolling right field in 2023 for the Dodgers.