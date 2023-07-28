The Baltimore Orioles are on pace to finally make their way back to the MLB postseason for the first time this decade. With a spot in the playoffs seemingly on the horizon for Baltimore, the team is expected to be buyers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, and one player they are rumored to be keeping an eye on as a potential addition is Detroit Tigers All-Star pitcher Michael Lorenzen, per sources of Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

“Orioles remain focused on pitching upgrades ahead of the deadline, sources say,” tweeted Morosi. “Tigers All-Star Michael Lorenzen is one starter in whom they have interest.”

Lorenzen is an intriguing asset to have for a team like the Orioles. He is a player on an expiring contract who also just got his first-ever All-Star nod. He signed a one-year deal worth $8.5 million last December with the Tigers with the goal of building his stock for the upcoming MBL free agency.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen went 3-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 15 starts prior to the All-Star break and is currently carrying a 5-6 record along with a 3.49 ERA and 1.093 WHIP overall this year.

As for the Orioles, it makes sense for them to seek for pitching help ahead of the trade deadline, as they are just 17th in the big leagues to date in terms of starters ERA (4.52) and 19th in FIP (4.45). It's a different story when it comes to Baltimore's bullpen, though, as the Orioles are sixth in relievers ERA (3.73) and No. 1 in bullpen FIP (3.55).