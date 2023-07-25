The Shohei Ohtani trade deadline mania is in full swing, with nearly half the league trying to acquire the Los Angeles Angels superstar. The race got a little more interesting on Monday, with the rumor that the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks are allegedly reaching out and inquiring about a possible trade.

With the deadline just one week away on August 1st, many contenders are rushing to get their name in the mix. It is not yet decided if the Angels will be full-blown sellers, but team officials are reportedly waiting on the result of their series against the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays to see if they will move Ohtani, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Orioles are currently in first place in the stacked AL East, with all teams well above .500 after the All-Star break. They recently overtook the slumping Tampa Bay Rays, who had been in first from the opening pitch of the season.

The O's are without a doubt in the mix for a playoff run, with many young pieces clicking together. They have +155 odds to win the division, slightly behind the Rays at -130 per FanDuel Sportsbook. But with the second best record in baseball, they would have to endure an epic collapse to not make the playoffs through the wildcard.

On the other side of the country, the Diamondbacks also have a stacked young team led by Corbin Carroll, and are in second place in their division behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. While they have long odds of +1400 to win the division due to the Dodgers talent and pedigree, they still are -120 to make the playoffs and would love to have Ohtani to help them make a run.

Whether or not these teams will heavily pursue Shohei Ohtani over the next week remains to be seen, but they are at least in the running if the Angels decide to move their star and get a return as they fall further out of playoff contention.