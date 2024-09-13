As the MLB postseason and, ultimately, the offseason approaches, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly considering a significant move to balance their heavily left-handed lineup by targeting Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency, according to an article by Ken Rosenthal. A Bregman acquisition could reshape the Red Sox's infield and provide the right-handed power they have lacked. Here's what Rosenthal wrote about the potential pairing:

“Bregman, who will play next season at 31, seemingly makes the most sense. He currently is dealing with elbow inflammation, but after a slow first two months is back to his normal production. He is an alpha dog who plays with an edge, a more talented version of Pedroia. And he has appeared in 97 postseason games, ninth all-time…Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows Bregman from their days together with the Houston Astros.”

The Red Sox have experienced a lineup that impacted their strategic flexibility and performance at Fenway Park, known for favoring right-handed hitters due to the Green Monster. With the 2024 season witnessing an overwhelming presence of left-handers, the team wants to add a right-handed compliment akin to the previous dynamic with Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz.

Alex Bregman brings right-handed prowess to the lineup

Bregman, who will be entering free agency, emerges as an intriguing option for the Sox. At 31, Bregman brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of high performance, including a resurgence in his production levels after overcoming early-season elbow inflammation. Known for his competitive nature, postseason experience, and World Series championships, Bregman could offer the Red Sox the leadership and offensive boost reminiscent of Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia's heyday.

For this to succeed, a scenario would have to involve moving current third baseman Rafael Devers to first base to accommodate Bregman. This change would enable the Red Sox to utilize Devers's bat while improving infield defense. Furthermore, the potential departure of Tyler O'Neill, who is undoubtedly the best right-handed hitter with the club in 2024, in free agency accentuates the need for right-handed power making Bregman's acquisition even more critical.

Additionally, the Red Sox could consider trading emerging first baseman Triston Casas for pitching to bolster their bullpen and/or rotation. A hole on their roster that has been empty for the last 3 seasons. A move from Casas would make room for Devers to make the transition to first base. He's regarded as being a great offensive guy, and not so great on defense as evidenced by his -7 OAA (Outs Above Average).

The idea of reshaping the team extends beyond just player acquisitions. With prospects like Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony expected to join the major league roster soon, the Red Sox must strategically manage their youthful talent alongside seasoned veterans. The team aims to transition smoothly without sacrificing competitive edge or potential growth opportunities for younger players.

Moreover, the connection between Bregman and Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who have previously worked together in Houston, could facilitate a smoother integration into the team's culture and playing style. This pre-existing relationship might give the Sox an edge in negotiations, considering the competitive market for high-caliber free agents like Bregman.

As the Red Sox deliberate on these strategic moves, the overarching goal remains clear: to construct a well-rounded team capable of competing at the highest levels. By potentially bringing in Bregman, the Red Sox hope to not only address the imbalance in their lineup but also to inject a proven competitor who can help guide the team back to World Series contention.

As the offseason unfolds, the Red Sox's maneuvers will be closely watched, with the potential acquisition of Bregman being a pivotal moment in defining their trajectory for the 2025 season and beyond.