The Boston Red Sox have a difficult path to playing October baseball in 2024. There is a path though following a thrilling walk-off win Wednesday night at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles. Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill launched a three-run homer in the 10th inning to snatch a victory away from the O's.

The Sox won the series against the Orioles, their second-straight series win. The two teams ahead of them in the American League Wild Card standings also won on Wednesday, and a reality is beginning to set in the Boston clubhouse. The Red Sox can do all the winning they want, but it won’t matter if the teams above them do the same.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged there's a shot Boston sneaks in, but the opportunity is diminishing.

“It’s still there. It’s getting harder and harder, but it’s realistic,” Cora said, per The Athletic. “We just won a series against one of the best teams in the big leagues. But obviously, in our situation, it’s not enough. We’ve got to continue. We won two series here at home. For some people, it doesn’t feel great. But for us, it does.”

The Red Sox can still bask in winning a series against a good team. A strong finish to the season paired with missing the playoffs will leave them asking “What if?” That's a hard place to be at the end of a long season.

Red Sox eye miracle playoff run

Every game is crucial at this point for a team in the Red Sox's position. Boston is four games out of a playoff spot with 16 games remaining. Their postseason hopes could be all but dashed this weekend if a four-game set against the New York Yankees goes the wrong way.

It's the final time the two AL East rivals will meet in 2024. The Red Sox have an edge in the season series with five wins in nine games. It's a big series for both teams as the Yanks battle for the division crown and the No. 1 seed in the American League. Boston did New York a favor by defeating Baltimore earlier this week. The Yankees now lead the division by 1½ games.

The Red Sox are tied with the Seattle Mariners while the Detroit Tigers are a game in front. The Minnesota Twins occupy the final Wild Card position. Needless to say, Boston needs some help on top of winning to clinch a playoff berth.

Regardless if the Red Sox make a surprise October appearance, playing meaningful games in September is important for their young roster. Boston is carving out a core of under-30s who could turn the Sox into a contender in the AL over the next few years.

Making some noise to close the 2024 MLB season would be great for the Red Sox. Even if there's some disappointment from the overall campaign, finishing on a high note can lead to success in 2025. Red Sox fans deserve something to look forward to.