The Boston Red Sox came into the 2024 season knowing they would have a tough time competing in the American League East. But the reality is starting to settle in as the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles separate themselves from the pack and leave the Sox in a crowded race for the Wild Card.

With a record of 74-73, the Red Sox are 4.5 games back from a postseason berth. They have a pivotal three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins coming up. Aside from that, the rest of their schedule features opponents against division rivals. There’s no room for error anymore. Boston has to win a lot down the stretch to keep up.

Amidst the most tense point of the season, Rafael Devers stressed the importance of staying positive in the homestretch of the season, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“You have to stay positive,” Devers said, via MLB.com. “You can come tomorrow and win and then win the next two games and you still you’re right back there again in the fight. You have to keep playing, stay positive and anything can happen.”

Red Sox looking to break into postseason with young roster

Manager Alex Cora is adopting the same mindset as Devers, focusing on how the Red Sox are still alive in the playoff race but admitting that their odds are not great. Although they haven’t gotten great production at the plate from their infield (save for Devers) and never got a chance to play veteran pitchers Lucas Giolito or Liam Hendriks, they do have a shot at sneaking in, or at least playing it out until the end of the season.

Even if this season isn’t the one where the Red Sox return to the postseason, the youthfulness of this team, specifically among position players, should leave fans feeling optimistic. Most of their key players are in their mid-to-late 20s, with guys like Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, Ceddane Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu still under the age of 26.