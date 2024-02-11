Alex Bregman has yet to agree to a contract extension with the Astros, though the team is expected to submit offers.

The Houston Astros took care of one key contract extension this offseason by inking Jose Altuve to a five-year, $125 million deal. But agreeing to a deal with Alex Bregman is another matter with not much progress to speak of.

Bregman is going to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season but the Astros are not likely to offer a contract that would be able to keep him from testing the open market, according to Bob Nightingale of USA TODAY Sports.

Nightengale writes the following: “The Houston Astros plan to make All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman a contract offers before he hits free agency, but it’s not expected to come close to the $300 million over 10 years it likely will take to keep him. No Astros player has ever received a contract longer than six years or more than $150 million.”

Bregman's agent, the one and only Scott Boras, said recently that Bregman and Altuve being at different stages in their careers led to a different contract for the second baseman than the one it would require to retain the third baseman. Houston's aversion to spending could cost them a homegrown star.

The 29-year-old Bregman remains a sensational hitter, recording more walks than strikeouts for the second straight season with an OPS of .812, 191 RBIs and 48 home runs over that time. The Astros may be becoming the team of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Yainer Diaz and Jeremy Peña but the veterans still make them one of the most dangerous teams in the sport. With Bregman just now approaching his 30s, he's someone Houston should absolutely keep around.