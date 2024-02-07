Signing Alex Bregman to an extension might be harder for the Astros than it was agreeing to a deal with Jose Altuve.

The Houston Astros have already signed Jose Altuve to a long-term contract extension. But when it comes to Alex Bregman, the Astros don't seem to be close to a deal.

Altuve signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Astros. Bregman's agent called that signing a, “bridge contract,” based on his standing in Houston. But in terms of his client, Boras seems to be expecting a different situation, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“Jose did somewhat of a bridge contract because of the first contract he signed,” Boras said. “In Alex's case, he's in more of a normal free agency dynamic than you would see age-wise. Obviously that has more impact.”

“Alex has made it clear that he's open to listening to whatever the Astros have to say,” Boras concluded.

Altuve signed a $151 million extension with Houston in 2018 that was set to expire after 2024. With him being the longest-tenure member of the Astros, Boras seemed to believe that an extension was inevitable. Bregman has also spent his entire career in Houston, but Boras is expecting a few more fireworks during his free agency discussions.

Since entering the league in 2016, Bregman has hit .274 with 165 home runs and 588 RBI. He's a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger and a two-time World Series champion. Turning 30 in March, Bregman will be a hot commodity if he hits free agency.

Scott Boras and Alex Bregman will be looking for a payday after the 2024 season. Both parties will listen to what the Astros have to offer, but understand there will be high paying suitors elsewhere.