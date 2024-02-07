Jose Altuve is happy to be staying in Houston for the foreseeable future.

The MLB offseason is almost over as Spring Training and the start of the 2024 regular season are both right around the corner. The Houston Astros are once again expected to be a contender for the World Series after coming up a little bit short last year. The Astros are one of the best teams in baseball right now, and it doesn't look like that is going to change anytime soon, especially after they signed Jose Altuve to a recent contract extension.

Jose Altuve recently signed an extension with the Astros that should keep in Houston for the rest of his career. It is a five-year deal worth $125 million, and when the contract is up, Altuve will be 39 years old. He loves the city of Houston, and he loves playing for the Astros.

“Houston is my home,” Jose Altuve said, according to a tweet from Chandler Rome. “I have obviously two homes: I grew up in Venezuela, my country. Every time I go there, I tell my wife ‘Let’s go home.’ And then when it’s time to come back, I tell her ‘Let’s come back home.’”

Altuve has already brought the city of Houston some memorable moments, and he is hoping to bring them some more in the future. The Astros have a great core of players right now, and as long as they are part of the team, this squad is going to be one of the best in baseball year in and year out.

Last season, Altuve and the Astros fell just short of making it to the World Series as their division foe, the Texas Rangers, knocked them out in the ALCS. The series went to seven games, and the Rangers got the job done and went on to win the World Series. We'll see if Houston can find a way back to the top of baseball this season. They will certainly be a contender.