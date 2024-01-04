Blake Snell is reportedly interested in the Yankees

League sources say that two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell has privately expressed interest in playing for the New York Yankees, while he has a number of other suitors, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

The Yankees plan on having an active January, according to Martino. The team gutted much of its pitching depth in the trade to acquire Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. The Yankees know that they cannot go without pitching reinforcements in 2024 after adding Juan Soto. The team is working to add another starter, whether it be in free agency or in a trade.

Snell is more likely a fit with the Yankees than Jordan Montgomery, who the team has been linked to since missing out on Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to Martino.

Snell will likely get the biggest deal of the remaining free agent pitchers, while Jordan Montgomery should get the next biggest. Montgomery pitched with the Yankees before, so it would be interesting to see him return. However, Snell reportedly is the more likely fit as of now.

There have been reports that Gerrit Cole is open to Snell coming aboard, and Snell has a good relationship with Aaron Judge going back multiple years. It will be interesting to see if the Yankees add either of the two remaining big money pitchers. If they are unable to, it will take some creativity to fill out the depth of the rotation. Maybe Snell's interest in the Yankees makes the idea of signing him more realistic.