The Los Angeles Angels have started their 2024 Spring Training campaign with a revamped roster. The Angels lost Shohei Ohtani during the MLB Free Agency period. However, the club is gaining traction on a potential pairing with star San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell.
Los Angeles and Snell have a notable interest in a pairing
Blake Snell fielded offers early on in the 2023-24 MLB Free Agency period, but they did not seem to be a good fit for him. For example, the New York Yankees reportedly offered the Padres star a six-year $150 million deal. Yet, Snell was not satisfied and allegedly desired roughly $270 million over nine years.
His bidding could soon come to an end though. Snell reportedly has a notable interest in joining the Angels and Los Angeles reiterates that interest, Jon Heyman reported on Bleacher Report Live, per Inside Halos.
Furthermore, Heyman said a deal getting done is “all up to Arte [Moreno].” Snell may not have the same star power as Shohei Ohtani, but his talent could still motivate Moreno to negotiate with him. The 31-year-old was one of the best MLB pitchers in 2023.
Snell led the league in ERA at 2.25 and ranked third in strikeouts (225). Moreover, he achieved a W-L of 14-9 and averaged 1.19 WHIP. Los Angeles would benefit from Snell's services amid their retooling.
The Angels finished the 2023 regular season with a 73-89 record. LA is bringing back superstar hitter Mike Trout after his injury-plagued year. If the club can find a way to bring in Blake Snell, they will have an improved chance of climbing the AL West standings.