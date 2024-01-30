Blake Snell is not selling himself short in his MLB Free agency negotiations.

MLB Free Agency suitors are amid rumors of interest in San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell. Snell received a lucrative offer from the New York Yankees early on; however, he reportedly desired a greater amount than expected.

Blake Snell has a hefty price tag on his services

Teams are after Blake Snell for a reason. He is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and one of the best MLB pitchers. He had a chance to sign with a renowned Yankees team, but he was not satisfied with the offer.

New York reportedly offered Snell a six-year $150 million deal after he requested $270 million over nine years, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Snell's asking price is hefty, but his production during the 2023 season is one of the driving forces behind his standards.

The 31-year-old led the league in ERA at 2.25 and ranked third in strikeouts (225). Moreover, he achieved a W-L of 14-9 and went with 1.19 WHIP. He helped the Padres to an 82-80 record. Yet, the team failed to make the playoffs.

Now, he looks to help a club to improve their team, but only for the right price. Blake Snell has been heavily mentioned in MLB Free Agency rumors since the period started in November. He has yet to sign a contract with a team.

It seems like money plays a large role in where Blake Snell will take his services. At some point, he may have to cut some losses and take the deal teams offer him. Surely the veteran pitcher will find the ideal fit before the start of the 2024 season.