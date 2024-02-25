The New York Yankees don't seem to be in position to land pitcher Blake Snell after all. Snell isn't likely to head to the Bronx due to the large price tag that comes with him, per Talkin Yanks. There had been a great deal of speculation that Snell would sign a contract with New York City's American League club.
Television broadcaster Jack Curry says the Yankees are not aiming for Snell or pitcher Jordan Montgomery at this time. Curry made the comments during a broadcast Sunday of the Yankees' spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays defeated the Yankees, 12-6.
Snell is a highly sought-after pitcher, with a hefty price tag. If Snell were to reach a contract deal with the Yankees, it could cost the team more than $60 million, per Bleacher Report. The Yankees don't seem to be willing to throw out that much cash, and many of the fans probably don't blame them.
That's not to say Snell isn't a great pitcher. The hurler is the reigning Cy Young Award winner in the National League, winning the award for his work with the San Diego Padres. Snell has taken home the trophy twice in his career. He was also the American League wins leader in 2018, when Snell threw for the Tampa Bay Rays. Snell has more than 1,220 strikeouts in his career, as well as a 3.20 earned run average.
The Yankees surely would love to take Snell if they could, but the purse strings just don't look like they would allow it. Sorry, Yankee fans.