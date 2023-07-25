As the trade deadline rapidly approaches, it appears the Atlanta Braves simply cannot quit its love affair with former All-Star slugger and current Boston Red Sox outfielder, Adam Duvall. Already dealt to the Braves twice in his 10-year career, a third transaction could be on the horizon according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com.

A deal makes plenty of sense for both squads. While in possession of the best record in baseball, Atlanta is just 4-6 since the All-Star Break in Seattle. Slugging isn't typically an issue for a lineup that involves Ronald Acuña Jr, Matt Olson, and Austin Riley, but adding somebody like Adam Duvall immediately improves bench power and injury insurance without sacrificing clubhouse culture.

As for the Red Sox, contention for the AL East dwindles with each passing day. Only 2.0 games back in the AL Wild Card, and just 8.5 back in the AL East, they still sit in last place in baseball's most contentious division. Should Boston decide to sell major league talent, Adam Duvall immediately comes to mind. Jarren Duran already anchors center field for the Red Sox, pushing Duvall to the bench. And Boston already survived two months with Duvall sidelined by a broken wrist earlier in the season.

Duvall is slashing .257/.320/.515 through 153 plate appearances with Boston this season, and his seven home runs would provide a nice spark for Atlanta gunning for its second World Series in three seasons. But Atlanta will have to outbid plenty of other suitors in need of a slugger with Duvall's lineup and defensive versatility.