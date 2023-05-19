Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Yankees acquired OF Greg Allen from the Boston Red Sox on Friday in a trade, per Pete Abraham. Allen had an upward mobility clause, which allows a player to receive an MLB opportunity with a different team if his current team is unable to give him such an opportunity.

The Yankees and Red Sox have only made a handful of trades with one another, per MLB.com. Although, they did agree to arguably the most famous trade in history when Boston sent P/OF Babe Ruth to New York in 1919. Ruth went on to propel the Yankees’ organization to greatness for years to come, while the Red Sox didn’t win another World Series until 2004.

Allen will add much-needed depth to an injury-depleted Yankees roster. New York is hoping to get fully healthy at some point, but for now they are doing everything they can with what they have.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Allen, 30, has played in MLB since 2017. He broke into the big leagues with the Cleveland Guardians (formerly Indians when Allen made his debut), and the outfielder enjoyed his best career season in 2018. That year, Allen slashed .257/.310/.343 with a .654 OPS and 21 stolen bases across 91 games. Allen also helped Cleveland reach the playoffs.

He’s since appeared in big league action with the San Diego Padres, Yankees, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Allen didn’t receive an MLB opportunity with the Red Sox, so it will be interesting to see how he’s utilized by New York. He still offers impressive speed and defense which could benefit the ball club this season.