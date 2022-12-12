By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa is clearly the Minnesota Twins’ primary free-agency option. It has been reported all offseason that Minnesota wants to bring him back into the fold. And a recent report from The Athletic only strengthens that narrative.

“(Twins) have offered him a massive contract far beyond anything in franchise history,” writes Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. Gleeman adds that only Twins’ legend Joe Mauer was “close.”

The Twins understand that they have plenty of competition for Carlos Correa in MLB free agency. Notably, the San Francisco Giants are a team worth keeping tabs on. San Francisco was willing to spend an eye-opening amount of money on Aaron Judge prior to his New York Yankees return, so they could pivot to Correa. The Chicago Cubs have been connected to the shortstop as well, and a recent report stated that the Yankees are also in the mix.

Carlos Correa slashed .291/.366/.467 to go along with an .834 OPS and 22 home runs for the Twins in 2022. And for his lofty standards, that was considered a down year. But Correa is a 2-time All-Star and former Gold Glove winner who is only 28 years old. The Twins seem to consider him to be a face of the franchise candidate alongside Byron Buxton.

For now, the ball is in Carlos Correa’s court. He can become a true fan-favorite in Minnesota if he re-signs with the ball club. But the bright lights of New York may appeal to him as well. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his free agency as they are made available.