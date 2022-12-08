By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa is scorching hot at the moment. But, there is one team who is believed to be the favorite to land the former first overall pick: The San Francisco Giants. That being said, there are still others in the mix. Via the SF Chronicle:

“The consensus around the industry is that the Giants are in the driver’s seat for Correa, given their financial flexibility and need for a big name, but the Twins and Cubs are in the hunt, and it’s likely that Boston, after losing Bogaerts, would make a play for Correa, too. In addition, Correa is good friends with Red Sox manager Alex Cora.”

The Giants of course whiffed on Aaron Judge, who ultimately returned to the New York Yankees on a mega-deal worth $360 million. Securing Correa’s services won’t be easy, though. As mentioned, the Minnesota Twins are still in the mix after he played there in 2022 and has expressed an interest in returning. The Chicago Cubs are also looking to make a big splash as well. The Boston Red Sox links make a whole lot of sense too because of the Alex Cora Puerto Rican/Astros connection and Xander Bogaerts just departing for San Diego after he was lowballed by the Sox front office, leaving a gaping hole at SS.

The reality is San Francisco needs a star and Correa is just that. Plus, Brandon Crawford is on his last legs and a shortstop to replace him, in the long run, is a must. The Giants were willing to splash $300 million on Judge. Might as well spend it on a player like Correa, who will definitely command at least that after seeing the Trea Turner and Bogaerts contracts.

Don’t be surprised to see something materialize very soon for Carlos Correa, whether he lands in the Bay Area or elsewhere.