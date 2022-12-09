By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The New York Yankees might’ve already signed Aaron Judge, but it appears that it might not take them out of the running for Carlos Correa. One MLB analyst believes New York could sign the former World Series champion.

ESPN’s Buster Olney spoke about the Yankees potential interest in Correa. He made it seem like the Bronx Bombers have a big plan in mind.

“The team I’m watching at the moment…the Yankees,” Olney said. “Because I’m definitely picking up a lot of vibes there that yeah they signed Aaron Judge to that $360 million deal, but they’re working on something big.”

In re-signing Judge, the Yankees payroll currently sits at just under $250 million. However, New York seems to want to make a splash after taking a 4-0 sweep to the Astros in the ALCS.

Correa would certainly be a strong upgrade. Over his eight-year career, Correa has hit .279 with 155 home runs and 553 RBI’s. The former Rookie of the Year spent last season with the Twins, hitting .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

Currently, the Yankees look like they’ll give an opportunity for top prospect Oswald Peraza to start the season at shortstop. He hit .306 with 15 hits, two RBI and a home run in his first 18 MLB games this past season.

The Yankees proved they still want to compete when they re-signed Judge. However, it looks like General Manager Brian Cashman and Yankees management want to push the envelope. Bringing in a player like Correa would give New York one of the best offenses in the MLB.