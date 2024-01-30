What;'s next for Cody Bellinger and JD Martinez?

Two notable hitters are still without new contracts with Spring Training just less than a month away from kicking off. Former National League Most Valuable Player Cody Bellinger and five-time All-Star JD Martinez are still both on the market, each still looking for a new home for the 2024 MLB season (h/t Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY).

“Spring training is less than three weeks away but Cody Bellinger and J.D. Martinez still have not received a formal contract offer.”

Bellinger last played for the Chicago Cubs in the 2023 season when he played mostly as an outfielder. After years of declining performance with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger put together an encouraging bounce-back 2023 campaign during which he slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs, while also posting a 133 OPS+ across 130 games and 556 plate appearances. It has been said that Bellinger is looking for a contract worth at least $200 million, and it's potentially a major reason why he remains unsigned.

As for Martinez, the long wait to get a new contract is interesting as well, considering that he just came off a solid year with the Dodgers. In 2023, Martinez hit 271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs through 113 games and 479 plate appearances. Like Bellinger, it appears that teams are unwilling to commit to Martinez's asking price at the moment. That said, there are at least six teams said to have shown interest in adding Martinez, according to Nightengale.

“There are at least a half-dozen teams interested in DH J.D. Martinez, but are waiting for the price tag to drop. “