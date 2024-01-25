The Cubs are reportedly the favorites to sign Cody Bellinger

It has been surprising to many that outfielder Cody Bellinger is still on the free agent market at this point in the offseason, and MLB insider Jon Heyman said that the Chicago Cubs are the current favorites to sign him and bring him back after a bounce-back 2023 campaign.

“Cubs need to make a move,” Jon Heyman said, via B/R Walk-Off. “I think they had a fan fest or something along those lines recently and I think they were reminded that the fans and the teammates do want Bellinger back. So I mean at this point, I do believe that that is likelihood. Not saying it's a guarantee, I'll just say I would think they're probably the favorites at this moment. I don't wanna say they're likely, that's probably overstating it, but we'll say the Cubs are favorites for Bellinger.”

While Heyman said that the Cubs are not the likely destination, they are the current favorites, while also mentioning the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners as potential contenders for Cody Bellinger.

“Still could see potentially Toronto who's also in the DH market and we're gonna talk about that,” Heyman said, via B/R Walk-Off. “I could see San Francisco potentially. Seattle, not so sure if they're gonna want to spend that money, but I do think that Bellinger makes sense to go back to the Cubs and that's something we've talked about.”

It will be interesting to see where Bellinger lands with just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report. The Cubs seem like the favorites now, but the Giants, Blue Jays and others are seemingly in play as well