The Cubs' pursuit of Rhys Hoskins in free agency might be held up by the team's decision with Cody Bellinger.

The Chicago Cubs are apparently weighing their options in free agency right now. That's at least what's buzzing in the rumor mill lately. As it turns out, the organization has an interest in Rhys Hoskins, but their interest in Cody Bellinger might be holding up signing the veteran first baseman.

The Cubs would like to sign Hoskins, but the club must figure out what they want to do with Bellinger. Cody Bellinger is a free agent as well, but Chicago is thinking of potentially signing him to play outfield until a top prospect is ready to go, according to MLB writer Mark Feinsand.

“Chicago's pursuit of Hoskins might depend on what happens with Cody Bellinger, who also remains on the market. If Bellinger returns to the Cubs, he could play center field until top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong arrives, at which point Bellinger could shift to first base. If Bellinger doesn't re-sign with Chicago, Hoskins could fill the first-base role, helping to replace Bellinger's bat in the lineup.”

Crow-Armstrong showed brilliant promise when he was brought up to the big leagues last season. So, it makes sense why the Cubs would want Bellinger to fill-in that role until the top prospect is ready to be called up again. However, going that route could leave a hole at first baseman for the time being.

As for Rhys Hoskins, he hasn't played since 2022. But his career numbers are rather good. Through six years in the league, Hoskins carries a .242 batting average, 148 home runs, and 405 RBIs.

Look for the Cubs to make a decision relatively soon. Especially with Spring Training lurking in the near future (February 22).