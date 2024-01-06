The Chicago Cubs are apparently weighing their options in free agency right now. That's at least what's buzzing in the rumor mill lately. As it turns out, the organization has an interest in Rhys Hoskins, but their interest in Cody Bellinger might be holding up signing the veteran first baseman.

The Cubs would like to sign Hoskins, but the club must figure out what they want to do with Bellinger. Cody Bellinger is a free agent as well, but Chicago is thinking of potentially signing him to play outfield until a top prospect is ready to go, according to MLB writer Mark Feinsand.

“Chicago's pursuit of Hoskins might depend on what happens with Cody Bellinger, who also remains on the market. If Bellinger returns to the Cubs, he could play center field until top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong arrives, at which point Bellinger could shift to first base. If Bellinger doesn't re-sign with Chicago, Hoskins could fill the first-base role, helping to replace Bellinger's bat in the lineup.”

Crow-Armstrong showed brilliant promise when he was brought up to the big leagues last season. So, it makes sense why the Cubs would want Bellinger to fill-in that role until the top prospect is ready to be called up again. However, going that route could leave a hole at first baseman for the time being.

RECOMMENDED
Pete Alonso in a Cubs jersey with question marks all around
MLB rumors: Cubs' Pete Alonso interest still alive, but there's a catch

Jason Patt ·

Cody Bellinger in a blank uniform smiling in the middle, with Cubs jersey and Blue Jays jersey to Bellinger’s sides
MLB rumors: Cody Bellinger Cubs return 'most likely' amid Blue Jays buzz

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Blake Snell as this guy looking at himself in the mirror while holding a San Francisco Giants jersey
Giants emerge as favorites for Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Matt Chapman in free agency

Joey Mistretta ·

As for Rhys Hoskins, he hasn't played since 2022. But his career numbers are rather good. Through six years in the league, Hoskins carries a .242 batting average, 148 home runs, and 405 RBIs.

Look for the Cubs to make a decision relatively soon. Especially with Spring Training lurking in the near future (February 22).