Cody Bellinger picked the right time for a career renaissance; in 2023, after the Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered the 2019 NL MVP, the Chicago Cubs signed him to a one-year, $5.5 million deal. And Bellinger promptly tore the cover off the baseball. Now, he is drawing plenty of interest as he makes his return to free agency, with the Toronto Blue Jays still in search of a splash after their other free-agent targets chose to sign with other teams.

Both the Cubs and Blue Jays have considerable room in their budgets to fit Bellinger into their payroll. Now, it's up to the 28-year old centerfielder which team he'll be signing for in free agency. But according to the rumor mill, it appears as though a return to Wrigley Field remains the “most likely” outcome for Bellinger.

“Bellinger to the Blue Jays still makes some sense. I tend to think that Bellinger back to Chicago makes the most sense of all. Bellinger to the Cubs still have a lot of legs. I believe, in the early days of 2024, that is still the most likely destination for Cody Bellinger,” Jon Morosi of MLB Network said on the network's Hot Stove program.

Morosi thinks that the Cubs remain the frontrunner for Cody Bellinger's services due to a few reasons; other teams, such as the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees have already secured their big outfield additions for next season in Jung-Hoo Lee and Juan Soto, respectively. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays also brought back Kevin Kiermaier, which already gives them someone to fill the role of everyday centerfielder.

Given Bellinger's success with the Cubs, a return to Chicago may not be the worst idea in the world for the former MVP anyway. Under the tutelage of hitting coach Dustin Kelly, Bellinger was able to cut his strikeout rate nearly in half. His average launch angle also became more ideal at 17.2 degrees, which is more in line with his numbers from his MVP form (he was at 20+ to end his time with the Dodgers, becoming an easy magnet for flyouts).

Last season, Cody Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 in 556 plate appearances (130 games) while hitting 26 home runs and driving in 97 runs.