Cody Bellinger's market is reportedly narrowed down to three teams, and he is very much expected to land in one of those spots.

Cody Bellinger is the top free-agent bat on the market this offseason outside of Shohei Ohtani, and MLB insider Jon Heyman indicated that it should come down to the incumbent Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants for him.

“Cody Bellinger re-established himself as a major star, I think he has the most defined market at this point because I'm going to be shocked if he's not a Yankees, a Cub or a Giant,” Jon Heyman said, via Bleacher Report.

Bellinger rebounded with the Cubs last season after signing a one-year contract. He was nontendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers after two poor seasons in 2021 and 2022.

It was thought that Bellinger's shoulder as a result of celebrating a home run in Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS led to his struggles in the following two seasons with the Dodgers. There are some concerns about Bellinger's underlying metrics and how sustainable his 2023 performance is for the long term, but the Cubs make a lot of sense because it is a place he is comfortable in and knows he can perform.

The Yankees make a lot of sense for Bellinger as well. Brian Cashman said the team needs two outfielders this offseason and that they would both be left-handed preferably. Bellinger fits that description and has the versatility to play center field and left field, which are open in the Bronx.

He can also play first base, which could be a long-term fit for when Anthony Rizzo's days with the Yankees are over. The Yankees are also heavily rumored to be interested in a trade for Juan Soto, but Bellinger makes a lot of sense in free agency as well.

The Giants have attempted to add stars over the last couple of years. Bellinger is not in the same stratosphere as players like Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa were as free agents last year. The Giants missed out on both for various reasons, but the team could use an outfielder and one that could play center field specifically. Bellinger is a fit there.

It will be intriguing to see where Bellinger lands.