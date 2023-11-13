The San Francisco Giants have emerged as a possible free agency suitor for Cody Bellinger in addition to the Yankees and Cubs

The New York Yankees have been listed as a free agency destination for Cody Bellinger. Bellinger, who bounced back in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs following a pair of down seasons, could also return to Chicago. The San Francisco Giants have reportedly emerged as a possible MLB free agency suitor for the outfielder as well, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Giants displayed aggression in free agency last offseason. They ultimately didn't acquire the superstars that they originally pursued, so San Francisco may be even more aggressive during this offseason.

Bellinger performed well in 2023 with the Cubs. He is also familiar with the NL West after spending the first portion of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the '23 campaign.

One would imagine that San Francisco's pursuit of Bellinger will depend on where Shohei Ohtani ends up signing. The Giants are expected to try to sign Ohtani, which will likely be their primary goal.

Still, the Giants will need to make Bellinger a quality offer if they want to sign him. Otherwise, teams like the Yankees and Cubs will move ahead of the Giants in the Bellinger free agency sweepstakes.

Cody Bellinger's free agency

Bellinger, 28, is set to land a multi-year, lucrative contract. He signed a one-year deal with Chicago after struggling with the Dodgers in 2021 and 2022.

Bellinger needed to perform well in 2023 in order to set himself up for a big payday this offseason. And that is exactly what he did.

He slashed .307/.356/.525 with an .881 OPS in 2023. Bellinger added 26 home runs and 20 stolen bases while playing an impressive brand of defense. It was an all-around productive season for the 2019 MVP winner.

Bellinger's free agency won't be limited to just the Yankees, Cubs, and Giants. There are plenty of teams around the MLB world that would love to sign a 28-year-old versatile outfielder who offers power and speed.

For now, though, the aforementioned three ball clubs appear to be the favorites to sign Cody Bellinger.