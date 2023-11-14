As MLB free agency heats up, one of the hottest names on the market is Cody Bellinger. Could he be the spark the New York Yankees need?

As the hot stove season heats up, the New York Yankees find themselves in a pivotal position to reshape their roster and reinvigorate their championship aspirations. Among the marquee names circulating in the MLB free-agency market is Cody Bellinger, a dynamic outfielder whose potential impact could be the missing piece to the Yankees' World Series puzzle.

Bellinger's journey through the baseball landscape has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. From his early success with the Los Angeles Dodgers to a rejuvenating stint with the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger's talent is undeniable. The recent report by Bob Nightengale places the Yankees, along with the Cubs and San Francisco Giants, among the top contenders for the 28-year old outfielder's services, and for good reason. But the Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman should make themselves happily available.

Cody Bellinger revamped his career with the Cubs in 2023

The Bronx Bombers, long synonymous with power-hitting and iconic outfielders, stand to gain immensely from signing Bellinger. His 2023 season with the Cubs showcased a remarkable resurgence, batting .307 with 26 home runs and 20 stolen bases. However, as with any complex player, the numbers tell only part of the story, per Mark Delucchi at SI.

Bellinger's advanced metrics, while raising some eyebrows, reveal a player with the potential to redefine his game. Despite a dip in hard-hit ball rates and a career-low average exit velocity, Bellinger demonstrated an improved approach, slashing his strikeout rate to a career-best 15.6%. These adjustments indicate a player evolving, willing to adapt to ensure sustained success.

It's crucial to recognize Bellinger's track record, particularly his standout years with the Dodgers. A former National League MVP and Rookie of the Year, Bellinger's 2019 campaign, where he hit .305 with 47 home runs, solidified him as one of baseball's elite talents. The subsequent injury-riddled seasons from 2020-2022 where he hit .239, .165, and .210, tempered expectations, but his rebound in 2023 signals a potential return to form in 2024.

Cody Bellinger could be more than just a valuable bat for the Yankees

For the Yankees, acquiring Bellinger offers more than just offensive firepower. His defensive prowess, especially in centerfield, where the revolving door of Estevan Florial and Jasson Dominguez took place last season, adds a crucial dimension to the team's overall performance. Bellinger's elite baserunning and positive grades in centerfield for the past six seasons make him a dual threat, bringing value beyond his bat. The outfielder's versatility could seamlessly integrate into the Yankees' lineup, adding depth and flexibility that can be invaluable over a grueling 162-game season.

Moreover, Bellinger's relative youth, at just 28 years old, positions him as a long-term investment for the Yankees. A player of his caliber, with the potential for sustained excellence, aligns with the team's tradition of fostering iconic careers.

The Yankees biggest concern with Cody Bellinger

The only question would be, do the Yankees want to commit to yet another long-term, lucrative deal with someone like Cody Bellinger? After all, that has essentially become a downfall for the Yankees over the years, as they've continued to hand out lengthy, bloated contracts to the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, then trading for Josh Donaldson's contract from the Minnesota Twins, and just recently signing Aaron Judge to a new deal. Note that the problem with all these players has been their lack of availability due to extended stints on the injured list. Bellinger's potential desire for a lucrative deal, coupled with past injury concerns, could scare the Yankees away.