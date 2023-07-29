For weeks on end, the common belief around the big leagues is that the Chicago Cubs would be sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline. Two names consistently popping up in rumors have been Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman, two of the team's most valuable trade assets.

However, the Cubbies are now red-hot and with six wins in a row and only four games out of the Wild Card race. And as Jon Heyman reported Friday, that has the organization mulling the decision to potentially stand pat and try to contend ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

“The Cubs understandably are said to be rethinking their earlier inclination to sell thanks to a 6-game winning streak that has lifted them to .500 and 4 out for the Wild Card. That could remove two key pieces — Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman — from the trade market.”

Not only is Chicago in the mix in the Wild Card but they're also still technically in the running in the National League Central, trailing the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 5.5 games. While Jed Hoyer and the front office could ultimately keep Belli and/or Stro, the reality is the Cubs aren't about to be a World Series contender even if they reach the postseason.

That being said, Stroman has made it crystal clear he loves Chicago and would love to re-sign. If the Cubbies do ultimately keep him, you'd have to imagine an extension will follow. As for Bellinger, he's really found his best again after struggling with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 28-year-old is hitting .317 with 15 homers. The New York Yankees are one ball club reportedly eyeing the slugger, while Stro is on the radar of the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, according to reports.