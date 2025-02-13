The Chicago Cubs have had an eventful offseason. They traded for Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, both from the Houston Astros and dealt Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees. With spring training underway, Chicago made a big push for Alex Bregman in free agency. USA Today's Bob Nightingale reported what the Cubs offered before Bregman signed with the Red Sox.

“The Cubs offered 4 years, $120 million,” Nightengale reported. Bregman signed a three-year contract with the Red Sox worth $120 million with player options after each year. Some money will be deferred, decreasing the present cost of the contract for Boston.

Another team involved in the Bregman sweepstakes was the Detroit Tigers. With former Astros manager AJ Hinch running the show, there was a connection that could have led him to the Motor City. But their offer came in at six-year, $171.5 million, significantly less than the other offers.

The Cubs offered the same total value for one extra year than the Red Sox did. Bregman picking to change his position to go to Boston shows his commitment to getting a long-term, big-money contract in free agency. He has player options after each year in Boston, so once he has a great season he will be available.

The Cubs must find a third baseman

When they traded for Tucker, the Cubs sent third baseman Isaac Paredes to the Astros. That leaves them without a third baseman with MLB experience heading into spring training. They are willing to spend the money to fill the hole, as evidenced by their Bregman offer, but there aren't high-level options available.

The Cubs could sign a utility infielder to plug in at third base like Jose Iglesias. The 12-year veteran has played third base in the past despite primarily being a shortstop and second baseman. While he was a clubhouse star for the Mets last year, they are unlikely to bring him back after signing Pete Alonso.

If the Cubs do not like any of the free agents available, 23-year-old Matt Shaw may be thrust into action. He had an insane .488 slugging percentage in 122 minor-league games last year and could be ready for the show. But his spring training performance will be important to deciding the position. If he is not ready, a free agent could be coming to Chicago.

The Cubs are in spring training with high expectations but missed out on Alex Bregman in an attempt to finish out an eventful offseason.