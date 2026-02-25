Los Angeles Dodgers fans have been in a tiff over Pete Crow-Armstrong after the Chicago Cubs star claimed they don't care about their team in the same way as Chicago fans. On Wednesday, Crow-Armstrong was given the opportunity to clear the air, and he essentially double-downed on his original take.

While guest appearing on “Foul Territory,” the soon-to-be 24-year-old outfielder ensured that his comments had nothing to do with any of the players on the Dodgers roster. He made it clear that he was strictly talking about the fanbase. Crow-Armstrong talked about things he saw as a child attending Dodgers games.

“I didn't get a chance to really, like, back that statement up with the fact that it has nothing to do with [Dave Roberts], that has nothing to do with Shohei [Ohtani], any of the players over there,” said Crow-Armstrong. “I love Mookie Betts. I look up to him like crazy. Freddie [Freeman] has only ever been great to me. If anything, those are the guys that have given these fans a reason to be fans.

“I grew up going to Dodgers games when they weren't always good,” continued Crow-Armstrong… “But it's like, [the fans] go in phases. I remember, like, all fans fight and stuff, but putting the Giants fan in a coma. That stuck with me as a kid. Just little things, sitting in the stands, nasty stuff goes on. I didn't always experience that at other ballparks.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong says his comments about Dodgers fans have nothing to do with the players. "They [the fans] go in phases. I remember putting the Giants fan in a coma. That stuck with me as a kid. Just little things, sitting in the stands, nasty stuff goes on." pic.twitter.com/0qWe1LkghE — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 25, 2026

Although Los Angeles-based fans might be upset with the 2025 All-Star's comments, at least one local analyst is loving the rivalry that Pete Crow-Armstrong is brewing between the Cubs and Dodgers. It should bring some extra fire to the games anytime these two teams face off.

The Dodgers and Cubs won't play each other until April 24, when they face off in a three-game series in Los Angeles. All eyes will likely be on Crow-Armstrong, as Dodgers fans will have a chance to let him know how they truly feel.