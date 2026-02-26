The Chicago Cubs opened spring training with a significant roster development, as manager Craig Counsell confirmed that recent offseason acquisition and first baseman Tyler Austin will miss months following right knee surgery. The setback removes a projected Opening Day bench option and alters the club’s early roster outlook.

Austin, 34, signed a one-year, $1.25 million major league contract over the winter and was added to the 40-man roster after spending six seasons in Japan with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. The club envisioned him as a right-handed bench bat who could complement Michael Busch at first base while providing matchup value against left-handed pitching.

The issue emerged early in camp in Mesa, Arizona, when Austin’s right knee failed to respond as expected during workouts. He underwent a debridement procedure on the patellar tendon in his right knee on Tuesday. Counsell addressed the situation the following morning.

The update was first reported by The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney on X (formerly known as Twitter), who shared the following from Cubs camp regarding Austin.

Tyler Austin, who had an inside track for a bench job with the Cubs, will be sidelined for “months” after undergoing a surgical procedure on his right knee, manager Craig Counsell said. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) February 25, 2026

Article Continues Below

“Months.”

That single-word answer carries significant weight. Austin had been viewed around camp as having an inside track to a key bench role, particularly as a right-handed complement in a lineup that values matchup flexibility. A multi-month absence at this stage of spring training compresses the evaluation window for alternatives and forces adjustments in how the Cubs allocate bench at-bats, defensive coverage, and late-game options.

With the veteran sidelined, Chicago must reassess its internal depth at first base and its plans for right-handed bench production. Prospects such as Moises Ballesteros and other corner infield or bench candidates could see expanded opportunities, even though the organization has not publicly designated a direct replacement.

The immediate focus now shifts to roster construction. The Cubs need reliable first-base coverage behind Busch and a defined right-handed bench strategy as Opening Day approaches. Austin’s extended recovery timeline leaves little margin for error, making the coming weeks in camp especially consequential for players competing for reserve roles.