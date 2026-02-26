The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of spring training with their sights set on resolve. Infielder Dansby Swanson is hoping to give fans a glimmer of hope after an early exit in the NLDS to the Milwaukee Brewers.

At the same time, Swanson is setting his sights beyond the upcoming season. Recently, Swanson discussed his aspirations to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. A catalyst for him is wanting to hit a home run in the games to be on par with his wife, NWSL player Mallory Swanson, per Foul Territory.

He referenced her scoring the game-winning goal in the gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“She does have a gold medal,” he said. “But the thing is, she scored the winning goal in the gold medal thing. If the Olympics were to be a thing, I would have to win the game-winning homer.”

The 2028 Olympics will mark the return of baseball for the first time since Tokyo in 2021. Last year, Swanson batted .244 with 144 hits, 24 home runs, and 77 RBIs for the Cubs. The Cubs finished the season 92-70 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Mallroy Swanson has been one of the top players in the NWSL since 2017. Currently, she plays for Chicago Stars FC, formerly known as the Red Stars. Altogether, she has 39 career goals. She has also played for the USWNT since 2016 and has 38 goals.

The couple started dating in 2017 and married in December 2022. In November 2025, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Josie.