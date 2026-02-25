Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong riled up Los Angeles Dodgers fans recently after making claims they don't care as much about the team as Cubs fans do about theirs. On Tuesday, one analyst for L.A. shared his reaction to the NSFW comments Crow-Armstrong made.

During a segment on SportsNet L.A., a local sports show in Los Angeles, analyst Jerry Hairston Jr. opened up with a statement claiming that the soon-to-be 24-year-old outfielder is a great person. Hairston claims that Pete Crow-Armstrong is simply stirring the pot to create drama and that Dodgers fans should be loud and proud when they take on the Cubs at home in late April.

“First, I will say I am friends with PCA,” said Hairston. “Great dude. Not a good dude. Great dude. You gotta remember, his parents, Hollywood parents… It's all about drama. Yes, the Cubs fans are great fans, but you know whose better? The Dodger fans. Dodgers sell out every single night. Packed, loud, and it's going to be loud. When are the Cubbies coming? Late in April, I believe… I'm sure the Dodger fans will welcome PCA.”

'@TheRealJHair fires back at PCA 😤 Dodger fans, get ready to show up loud at Chavez Ravine! ⚾💙 pic.twitter.com/bJ4gakfn7J — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 24, 2026

Hairston goes on to claim that Pete Crow-Armstrong generating some drama is exactly what baseball needs. So, although Hairston is ready for Dodger fans to prove the 2025 Gold Glove Award winner wrong.

The Cubs star turned heads not too long ago after firing some shots at Dodgers fans while talking about how Chicago is so supportive of the team. His comments were something Cubs fans surely support, while the Los Angeles fanbase wasn't too happy.

“I love Chicago more and more,” said Crow-Armstrong. “The people are great. They give a s***. They aren't just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever. They care.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong is entering 2026 as an emerging star after a breakout year for the Cubs last season. He ended the campaign with a .246 batting average (career-high) and .287 OBP (career-high) while recording 146 hits (career-high), 31 home runs (career-high), 95 RBIs (career-high), and 35 stolen bases (career-high).