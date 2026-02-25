Spring training has kicked off in MLB, and some players are getting accustomed to their new teams. One of those players is Alex Bregman, who joined the Chicago Cubs this offseason.

Now, Bregman is talking about the ribbing he is getting from his new teammate, Dansby Swanson, according to his interview on Foul Territory.

Bregman was asked, “Dansby Swanson's on this team. Does he let you know that he was drafted ahead of you in the draft?”

“First meeting, when it was time to introduce guys to the team, he definitely let me know,” Bregman responded.

Bregman was originally selected in the 29th round of the 2012 MLB Draft, but elected not to sign and instead attended LSU. He then re-entered the draft after his junior year at LSU. He was then selected in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros with the second overall selection.

That same year, a shortstop out of Vanderbilt was also available, Swanson. He was selected with the first overall selection of the 2015 draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“He let me know he was taken first overall and that Vanderbilt won the national championship,” Bregman added while saying there were no hard feelings between the two.

Bregman was a major signing for the Cubs, as the team needed to replace the bat of Kyle Tucker in the lineup. Tucker was the fifth overall selection of the Houston Astros in that same draft.

Still, if Swansby and Bregman want to talk draft positioning to poke fun at another player, they have a teammate they can do that with. Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was selected with the ninth overall selection of the 2015 draft out of Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the trio of 2015 picks will be looking to make a run in the National League with the Cubs. The Cubs open up their season on Mar. 26 against the Washington Nationals.