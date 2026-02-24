Pete Crow-Armstrong’s latest remarks have ignited a fanbase rivalry and turned the spotlight squarely on the Los Angeles Dodgers—a little over a month before Opening Day 2026. In a feature that produced a now-viral quote, the young Chicago Cubs center fielder didn’t hold back when comparing fan passion in Chicago to what he sees from Dodgers fans. His bold, NSFW comments instantly sparked league-wide debate and put one of baseball’s biggest brands on the defensive.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast soon brought the remarks to wider attention on X (formerly known as Twitter), pushing the feud squarely into national view on Monday. The popular baseball show shared the comments originally captured by Chicago Magazine’s Wayne Drehs, posting a graphic of the quote in which he shared what he believed set Cubs and Dodgers fans apart, using colorful language to emphasize that Cubs fans are fully locked in on every pitch while many in Los Angeles seem more focused on the experience than the actual game.

PCA didn’t mince words when comparing Cubs fans to Dodgers fans pic.twitter.com/9F06o8SETA — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 24, 2026

“(Cubs fans) give a shit. They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures. They are paying attention.”

The outfielder praised Wrigley Field crowds as intensely focused on every pitch and emotionally invested in the team’s future core. In contrast, he painted Dodgers fans as more drawn to the scene than the scoreboard, introducing a fresh flashpoint into an emerging MLB fanbase rivalry. For a player expected to anchor the Cubs’ long-term plans, every remark he makes carries extra weight in both clubhouses and front offices.

With that uncensored statement, Crow-Armstrong praised the unwavering passion Cubs fans show in the club while questioning the commitment of one of MLB’s largest fanbases. Every Dodgers vs. Cubs matchup in 2026 now carries extra intensity—and his NSFW comments ensure reactions in both ballparks will be must-watch drama for fans across the league.

Long after the 2026 season starts, the questions the speedy outfielder has raised about loyalty, authenticity, and what makes a great MLB fanbase will still be relevant.