The Chicago Cubs made it known that they are all-in for 2025 with the acquisition of rental outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros, and now, they are reportedly pushing to complete a trade for left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo with the Miami Marlins, according to The Athletic.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer and the front office have not stopped looking to make significant additions to a pitching staff that is already strong on paper. Chicago has Shota Imanaga, Justin Steeler, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd and Javier Assad slotted in the rotation as currently constructed, but you can never have enough pitching, and Luzardo would be an upgrade to that group. The Cubs' expectations are to return to October this season. Tucker is a star bat, and Luzardo would be a significant addition to the rotation that the team is looking for.

Luzardo would not be quite the win-now move for the Cubs, as he is under control through the 2026 season. The Cubs would have him for the next two years if they are able to acquire him in a trade. However, there are some concerns when it comes to Luzardo's durability. He pitched in only 12 games at 66.2 innings last season as he dealt with an injury, according to FanGraphs. He made 32 starts and pitched a career-high 178.2 innings in 2023, but outside of that season, his highest amount of innings pitched was 100.1 in 2022, and he has not pitched over 100 innings in any other season. There is inherent injury risk with any starting pitcher nowadays, but Luzardo has a bit of a history.

Cubs, Jed Hoyer building to win in 2025

The Cubs are in a very winnable National League Central division, and the trade for Tucker, while it is uncertain if they will be able to retain him past 2025, arguably makes them the favorite to win the division this upcoming season. Fortifying the pitching staff with a move for Luzardo could be a smart move.

Hoyer is also said to be shopping Cody Bellinger to potentially move off of his salary, perhaps in a trade with the New York Yankees. There is a bit of a roster crunch with the addition of Tucker, and if the Cubs can move a portion of Bellinger's salary to another team this offseason, Hoyer can pursue other needs. If they are unable to acquire Luzardo, maybe the Cubs could pursue a starting pitcher on the market like Walker Buehler. Or, Hoyer could target bullpen additions with someone like Tanner Scott on the market.

There are likely more moves to come, but one thing is clear. The Cubs are in it to win it in 2025.