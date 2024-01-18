As the Cubs look for bullpen help, Chicago has their eyes on Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase.

Outside of Shota Imanaga, the Chicago Cubs haven't had the explosive offseason many fans and pundits were expecting. However, the Cubs would certainly shake things up if they traded for Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase.

The Cubs have shown interest in acquiring Clase, via Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer noted that an elite closer has been key to Chicago's success in the past and that late inning pitching is something the team is interested in acquiring.

“The elite, elite closer, the leverage they pitch in can make a difference,” Hoyer said. “The pen is a higher volatility and aggression area. So you want to put your dollars to use in areas you are most certain about.”

Clase for the Cubs

Adding Clase to their bullpen would be a massive coup for the Cubs. The Guardians closer has led MLB in saves the past two seasons with 42 and 44 respectively. Both seasons saw Clase earn All-Star nominations. Since joining the Guardians in 2021, Clase has put up a jaw-dropping 1.97 ERA and a 215/42 K/BB ratio with 110 saves total.

The Cubs' bullpen ranked 13th in the major leagues in 2023 with a 3.85 ERA. Current closer Adbert Alzolay impressed with 22 saves, a 2.67 ERA and a 67/13 K/BB ratio. However, for as good as Alzolay is, Clase has been pitching in an entirely different echelon.

Chicago is still looking to add to numerous parts of their roster as free agency rages on. If the Guardians are serious about trading Emmanuel Clase, the Cubs seem extremely interest in acquiring the lights-out closer.