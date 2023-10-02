The Chicago Cubs are unlikely to re-sign veteran outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger this offseason.

Team insider David Kaplan broke the news following Chicago's season-ending 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, per SI.com's Jack Vita.

“I keep hearing and I heard from someone tonight, they're probably not going to get Bellinger re-signed. The person I talked to tonight said, ‘We've already got a center-fielder: Pete Crow-Armstrong. He still hasn't gotten his first career hit, but I like him. He's a good prospect. I said, ‘Who's your first baseman?' ‘It's a first baseman. It doesn't matter,'” Kaplan said.

Cody Bellinger spent his first season and seventh MLB season overall with the Cubs in 2023. Bellinger, a two-time MLB All-Star, earned a World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Bellinger's game regressed after he had several shoulder issues in 2021. He spent his last season with the Dodgers batting just .210 with 19 home runs and 68 RBIs in 2022.

Cody Bellinger's one-year stop with the Cubs

Cody Bellinger signed a one-year deal with the Cubs on December 14, 2022. Bellinger enjoyed a successful comeback season in The Windy City. He batted .307 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs for the Cubs this season. The 2019 NL MVP came out swinging after the All-Star break. Bellinger even led the league in RBIs at one point.

The Cubs showed some flashes of brilliance during the season. Unfortunately, they faltered and narrowly missed on an NL Wild Card spot as the season wound down. Based on what David Kaplan's source told him, the Cubs are ready to move on from Cody Bellinger.

The big question now looms: where will he wind up in 2024? One destination that makes sense is the Cincinnati Red if long-time first baseman Joey Votto retires after this season. Cody Bellinger could fill that void, give the young Reds a valuable veteran presence, and remain in the NL Central division. Bellinger and Elly Dela Cruz could give the Reds a formidable infield moving forward.