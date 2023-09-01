In an era where teams rely on advanced statistics, old-school stats like RBI are often left on the back-burner. RBIs are still telling of how productive a player is though, and that holds true for Chicago Cubs resurgent star Cody Bellinger. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Bellinger's 51 RBI (and counting) since the All-Star break lead all of baseball, as he continues to fuel the Cubs' playoff push in the National League.

Cody Bellinger is having a tremendous 2023 season

Bellinger struggled with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 and 2022 after previously winning an MVP in 2019. After the Dodgers let Bellinger go, the Cubs signed him to a one-year contract. Both Bellinger and Chicago have benefitted from the deal.

Bellinger came into Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds slashing .316/.362/.535 with an .897 OPS. However, he's already homered and driven in three runs in the game as of this story's publication, so his numbers will continue to increase.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

It's clear Chicago wouldn't be where they are without Cody Bellinger's production.

Cubs' playoff push

There weren't many people who expected the Cubs to compete in 2023. Yet, here we are in September and Chicago is right in the thick of the postseason conversation. They currently trail the Milwaukee Brewers by three games in the National League Central. That said, the Cubs hold the second National League Wild Card spot.

The NL Wild Card is going to be competitive down the stretch. The San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, and Miami Marlins all narrowly trail the Cubs.

Chicago will feel confident with Cody Bellinger leading the charge though.