The Los Angeles Dodgers added to their pitching staff last week when they acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox. While both of those moves should help the Dodgers' struggling pitching staff, it seems quite likely that the team will be looking for more mound help before the August 1 trade deadline.

The Dodgers suffered a 9-0 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, and they have dropped back-to-back home series against the Blue Jays and Cincinnati after a successful road trip that saw them g0 6-4 against the Mets, Orioles and Rangers

The Los Angeles pitching has been getting battered, and manager Dave Roberts would like to see an upgrade.

“Not sustainable,” Roberts said. “We always have room to improve on the pitching side. So we’re gonna go with who we have until we have more when and if we do. … We’re always trying to upgrade. But again, it still takes two teams to make a deal.”

Lance Lynn, a hard thrower with a strong competitive streak, will make his first start for the Dodgers Tuesday night in Oakland. Roberts has already used Kelly in relief, and he said he would continue to use him in high-leverage situations.

It's clear the Dodgers want to improve their pitching and the big prize could be Justin Verlander of the Mets. That team already traded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, so moving Verlander seems to be a likely development.

Other pitchers that are likely to be traded before the deadline include St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty, Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez and Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller.