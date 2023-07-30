The Los Angeles Dodgers just recently acquired Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Sunday that Lynn will make his debut with the club on Tuesday against the lowly Oakland Athletics, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Lynn will be followed by Tony Gonsolin on Wednesday and Julio Urias on Thursday. Urias is dealing with a fingernail issue and is having his start pushed back to Thursday because of it.

The Dodgers are hoping Lynn will help out their injury-plagued pitching staff, and the righty is hoping a fresh start will help him find his groove on the mound. While the veteran boasts one of the best strikeout rates in the majors, he has gotten shelled when he's not missing bats. The 36-year-old posted a ghastly 6.47 ERA this season with the White Sox and is last in MLB with 28 home runs allowed.

Lynn addressed his “weird year” on Sunday.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When you look at ERA and wins and losses, it’s the worst I’ve had in my career. And then you look at strikeouts per nine and stuff like that, they’re the best I’ve ever had. It’s been a weird year.”

Lynn is just two years removed from being an All-Star, and his 2022 season featured a sub-4.00 ERA in 121 2/3 innings. Perhaps he'll lock back in now that he's in a playoff environment with the Dodgers, who are sitting on top of the NL West.

Unlike last year, though, Los Angeles is in a dogfight for the division. The Dodgers are just three games up on the San Francisco Giants and four games up on the Arizona Diamondbacks. LA entered play Sunday ranking just 20th in ERA as injuries have piled up for the club this season.