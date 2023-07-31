The Los Angeles Dodgers saw one of their most reliable hitters get hurt during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, as JD Martinez left the contest with a left hamstring issue in the first inning. The hope is that Martinez will not need time on the injured list, especially with the Dodgers already wanting another right-handed bat added to the roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“J.D. Martinez was pulled before even taking an at-bat on Sunday, complaining of a recurrence of tightness in his left hamstring — the same one that got him scratched from last Sunday’s series finale in Texas. The issue impeded Martinez’s ability to run or even swing a bat, Roberts said, adding that Martinez was undergoing an MRI on Sunday afternoon. If he misses time, that could only further emphasize the Dodgers’ pursuit of another right-handed bat — according to league sources, the Dodgers have been interested in the Mets’ Tommy Pham and Mark Canha.”

JD Martinez has been effective at the plate this season for the Dodgers. He is hitting .260 with a .310 on-base percentage and .562 slugging percentage. The designated hitter also has 21 doubles, two doubles, and 25 home runs across 331 at-bats, so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.

Martinez, who was replaced by utilityman Chris Taylor, was left to watch the Dodgers struggle on offense all game long versus the Reds, who ended up with a 9-0 victory.

The Dodgers will have a much lighter assignment next, with the Oakland Athletics coming to town Tuesday.