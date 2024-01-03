The Dodgers still looking for ways to improve.

There is not a bigger winner in the MLB offseason so far than the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is also safe to say that no team will top what Los Angeles' front office has done given the fact that the Dodgers have landed both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That's not to mention the trade they pulled off to bring in Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. But could there be another big trade LA is cooking up?

Dodgers looking to make another trade?

Two words: Shane Bieber. The Cleveland Guardians star pitcher is said to have gotten the attention of the Dodgers, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

“In a perfect world, the Dodgers can acquire Corbin Burnes from the Brewers or Dylan Cease from the White Sox. But at this point in the offseason, it’s unlikely the Dodgers land either of them. Los Angeles has checked in with the Guardians on Shane Bieber, who will be a free agent at the end of the ‘24 season. The Guardians are a tough team to deal with, however, and don’t necessarily have to move the right-hander.”

As mentioned by Toribio, Bieber can be a free agent as early as the end of the 2024 MLB campaign. He is arbitration-eligible for the 2024 season.

A two-time All-Star, Bieber was slowed down by an injury in the 2023 campaign in which he went 6-6 in 21 starts to go with a 3.80 ERA, a 1.234 WHIP, and a 3.87 FIP. He could be due for a big rebound in 2024, which the Guardians are surely hoping to see, especially if they intend to keep him on the roster for at least another season.