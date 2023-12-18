The Los Angeles Dodgers could still reportedly attempt to acquire Corbin Burnes despite the Milwaukee Brewers' trade stance

Reports previously surfaced that stated the Milwaukee Brewers were not going to trade Corbin Burnes. Yet, the Los Angeles Dodgers could still attempt to make an offer for Burnes and shortstop Willy Adames, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Feinsand listed the Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, and Texas Rangers as teams who could try to acquire Burnes once Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the best free agent pitcher remaining, makes his decision.

Is a Burnes-Dodgers trade still realistic?

The Dodgers have been aggressive to say the least this offseason. But the Brewers reportedly don't intend on trading Burnes, and the Dodgers have Gavin Lux ready to take over shortstop duties so acquiring Adames wouldn't be a necessity. Unless the Dodgers made a jaw-dropping offer for Burnes, which is somewhat unlikely since Burnes will be a free agent at season's end, a trade isn't expected to come to fruition.

The Dodgers already signed Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year contract and traded for Tyler Glasnow, later signing him to a five-year extension. Los Angeles still wants to upgrade the pitching rotation, and Burnes obviously would be a quality fit.

In addition to Yamamoto, who seems to be the Dodgers' top free agency target at the moment, pitchers such as Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber remain available on the trade market.

In other words, the ball club has plenty of potential candidates as they continue to build a superteam. Adding at least one pitcher, if not more, will be of the utmost importance for Los Angeles as the offseason continues on.

It will be interesting to see if Dodgers-Brewers Burnes trade talks end up even happening based on the latest reports.