After listening to the trade offers, the Brewers have decided to hold onto Corbin Burnes and make another run at the NL Central title.

Whether or not to trade Corbin Burnes has been the biggest burning question for the Milwaukee Brewers throughout the offseason. After hearing the trade buzz, the Brewers have seemingly made their decision.

Milwaukee is now expected to hold onto Burnes, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Brewers once again want to compete for the NL Central title.

Burnes is set to become a free agent following the 2024 season. Rather than see him walk for nothing, many pundits believed Burnes would be traded. However, the Brewers have had a sudden change of heart and want to enter the year with Burnes on their roster.

Burnes' Brewers

Milwaukee just won the NL Central with their 92-70 record. While they didn't have much luck in the playoffs, the Brewers know that this roster can still compete. But if they want to be true contenders, the Brew Crew is much better off with Burnes in their rotation.

Over 32 starts in 2023, Burnes pitched to a 10-8 record with a 3.29 ERA and a 200/66 K/BB ratio. In his entire six-year career with the Brewers, Burnes holds a 45-27 record with a 3.26 ERA and a 870/206 K/BB ratio. He has made the All-Star team the past three seasons and won NL Cy Young in 2021.

Things could change rapidly for Milwaukee. They saw that first hand when Craig Counsell bolted for the Chicago Cubs. But even though the Brewers have a new manager in Pat Murphy, the goal has remained the same. The Brewers want to make another run at the playoffs in 2024 and want Corbin Burnes to be leading the rotation.