The Los Angeles Dodgers are still considered the favorite to sign Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency as his decision draws near

Many teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for superstar Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency. The one ball club that has consistenly been linked to the former Los Angeles Angels star is the Los Angeles Dodgers. And based on a recent report, it appears that has not changed.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, the Dodgers are the “clear leading suitor” to sign Shohei Ohtani. Other teams that have been connected to Ohtani include the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, and Angels. The Cubs and Blue Jays are thought to be the most serious contenders for Ohtani aside from the Dodgers, something Nicholson-Smith also hinted at.

The final new update in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes is that he is expected to sign soon. Many people around the MLB world believe Ohtani could make his decision during the upcoming MLB Winter Meetings, which will begin on December 3 and last until December 6.

Is Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers a foregone conclusion?

The short answer is no. Only Shohei Ohtani knows which team he will sign with. Just because a team is favored doesn't mean they are guaranteed to sign the player.

Dodgers fans should remain optimistic though. Ohtani wants to join a winning team and the Dodgers would certainly present him with that opportunity. He's also familiar with the area after playing for the Angels since 2017.

In the end, this will all come down to what Ohtani wants. Sure, there is a bidding war. But many teams would be interested in signing Ohtani. If he wants to go to the Dodgers, LA will be more than willing to pay him. The same can likely be said for the Blue Jays, Cubs, and other suitors.

If Ohtani does sign with the Dodgers, he would spend the 2024 season as the team's primary DH. He plans on returning to the mound in 2025, something Los Angeles would welcome given their current pitching uncertainty.

Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers makes a lot of sense, but it is not guaranteed to come to fruition. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Ohtani's free agency as they are made available.